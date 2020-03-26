FOCO Launches Mecole Hardman Pregame Entrance Outfit Bobbleheads

Somerset, NJ March 24th , 2020 – FOCO is excited to introduce three brand-new, collectable bobbleheads featuring wide receiver Mecole Hardman wearing some of the attention-grabbing outfits he wore while arriving to the stadium on gameday during the 2019 season. These are the first officially licensed bobbleheads to feature Hardman in these outfits. Hardman enjoyed a successful first year in pro football. After being selected in the second round of the 2019 draft, he played in all 19 games as a rookie, catching 30 passes for 567 yards and six touchdowns between the regular season and playoffs. Hardman also won a championship and received second-team All-Pro honors in his first season. In addition to dazzling on the field, Hardman became well-known for his eye-catching outfits off it.

This trio of bobbleheads depicts Hardman in some of the most creative outfits he wore to the stadium on gamedays during the 2019 season. These include depictions of Hardman as a ‘90s sitcom star (“Stay Fresh”), a ‘90s hip hop star (“Gonna Knock You Out”), and because his nickname is “Jet” a fighter pilot outfit (“Take Flight”). Each bobblehead features a detailed depiction of Hardman in the outfit along with thematic elements and a front name display. These bobbleheads are handcrafted to depict a rising star player that fans will be cheering on for years to come. Each stands approximately eight inches tall, making these the ideal additions to any collection at home, or any desk at work or school.

“Thanks to his big plays on the field and his propensity to go viral with his fun, creative pregame outfits, Mecole Hardman quickly became a fan favorite as a rookie,” said Matthew Katz, Senior Licensing Manager at FOCO. “One of the league’s most dynamic players and personalities, we wanted to give fans the opportunity to celebrate Hardman, and we think they’ll be eager to add these unique pieces to their collections,” Katz continued.

All three of these Mecole Hardman bobbleheads are available online at www.foco.com, FOCO’s official direct-to-consumer website. These bobbleheads are available for pre-order at this link (“Stay Fresh”), at this link (“Take Flight”), and at this link (“Gonna Knock You Out”) now for $40.00. The projected delivery date to customers is in June.

About FOCO

FOCO is a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise celebrating more than 20 years in the industry. The company’s always-growing product lines includes apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items, and more. FOCO is licensed with all major sports leagues including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, MLS and over 100 colleges and universities as well as entertainment properties such as Disney, Warner Bros/DC Comics, Nickelodeon, Sanrio and WWE.

Please reach out to Matthew Katz, Licensing Manager, P 848-260-4315 – [email protected] for more information. Follow @FOCOusa on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more exciting news and new product releases.