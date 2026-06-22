Fly Bait Research Project Seeking Producer Feedback

Apex Bait Technologies is developing a new and innovative product for the safe and inexpensive control of stable flies, house flies and other filth flies. The technology is a bait product that leads to complete fly mortality without the development of resistance. The current prototype has demonstrated more than 90% stable fly mortality within two days in lab and field trials.

As part of the research project, the company is seeking feedback from feedlot owners, cow-calf producers and others regarding the prevalence of filth fly or stable fly pressure at their facilities, their current practices for control of these pests and their preferences for development of new control technologies.

The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete and can be accessed by clicking here.

For questions or to answer the survey via phone, contact David Glass at (617) 653-9945 or [email protected].