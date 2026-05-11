FLOCK Cameras Locate Stolen Car

The FLOCK camera system helps police in Salina recover a vehicle stolen from El Dorado, and make three arrests including a couple of runaway teens.

According to Salina Police, on Saturday a FLOCK hit reported a stolen vehicle from El Dorado, Kansas, in Salina. Officers began looking for the vehicle. and were able to locate the black Mazda 3 in the parking lot of Walmart. At the time there were no occupants in the vehicle.

As officers were out with the vehicle, they observed two males walking towards the vehicle. When the males saw the officers then turned around and began walking back towards the store.

One of the subjects was identified as a 17-year-old runaway out of Wichita. The second subject was identified as 19-year-old Brycen Tyler of Salina.

A check of Walmart surveillance indicated a third subject had also arrived in the vehicle. This subject was located exiting the store and was also identified as a 17-year-old runaway from Wichita. This subject was taken into custody and stolen items from the store were located on his person.

All three subjects were arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.