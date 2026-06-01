Domestic Battery Arrest

A Salina man is facing charges of domestic battery after an argument inside in a home with a female roommate.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 37-year-old Jose Valenzuela-Montoya was arrested on Saturday night around 11:30pm after the victim felt threatened and tried to call for help.

Montoya allegedly grabbed her phone and would not give it back. Police say he left the home located in the 600 block of S. 3rd but drove past a short time later while officers were talking with the woman.

He’s now facing charges that could include domestic battery and robbery.