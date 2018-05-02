Floating Head Highlights Friday Night Live

A local blues-rock group will headline this week’s Friday Night Live event in downtown Salina.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, Friday Night Live is a series of arts and entertainment programming for Salina residents and visitors, to increase attendance and participation in arts-related events and to strengthen local-business partnerships in the downtown arts district.

On Friday, May 4th, programming kicks off with First Friday visual arts events downtown at The Flower Nook, 208 E. Iron Avenue, with Art at the Nook: “Green Mountain Summers,” works by Marla Kuiper from 4 to 7 p.m. Also featured is be Art at the Temple at the Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe and also “Love Needs No Words,” with works by Alicia Buchanan and live music by Caleb Rivera at Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat 120 N. Santa Fe, both from 5 to 7 p.m.

The satellite First Friday Night Live venues include Salina Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice, featuring the exhibit “Cipher” by Carolyn Gutsch from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and a Nelson Smith exhibit at the Salina Country Club, 2101 E. Country Club Rd, during regular club hours and until 9:30 p.m. that night.

Finally, the featured FFNL music show is Floating Head at Campbell Plaza at 7 p.m. Floating Head is a blues-rock group consisting of an impressive collection of local talent. Members have been playing together since the mid-90’s. This show will mark the band’s 20-year reunion on-stage as a full band. “We couldn’t be more excited,” says vocalist Laurie Morevac.“We have been practicing like crazy and just having a ball.”

Floating Head performed with some of its players in the St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl in March at Blue Skye Brewery. For the May 4 show, the ensemble will be complete, along some featured guests.

FFNL is also excited to celebrate “May the 4th Be With You” by holding a costume contest for anyone who would like to come to the concert dressed as their favorite Star Wars character.

Admission is free and family-friendly for all May 4th FFNL events.