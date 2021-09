Salina Police are investigating the theft of several items from a car including an $800 flight helmet.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 10:30pm Monday and Tuesday morning at 9:30, someone entered a Honda Accord in the 600 block of S. 2nd and removed an iPad Air computer, plus a black and blue flight helmet and case.

The victim told police he thought he had locked the car up but there was no sign of forced entry.

Total loss is listed at $1,630. There are no suspects.