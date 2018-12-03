Salina, KS

Now: 25 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 27 ° | Lo: 19 °

Flee and Elude Arrest

KSAL StaffDecember 3, 2018

A Salina man who was being booked into jail for not yielding to an emergency vehicle – is now facing additional charges for tying to sneak a meth pipe into the facility.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, 26-year-old Dylan Shomaker was arrested early Sunday morning after a short pursuit that began about 5:30am.

Police say Shomaker failed to stop at a stop sign in the 200 block of N. Santa Fe and then failed to yield to an emergency vehicle in the area. Shomaker did not speed during the pursuit which ended after he pulled over in the area of 7th Street and Pacific.

He’s now facing charges for fleeing and eluding police plus possession of methamphetamine which officers allegedly found in his 2012 Honda Civic.

Authorities also confiscated a meth pipe he was attempting to hide during his book-in process.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Motorcycle Stolen from Auto Lot

Salina Police are looking for a motorcycle thief after someone stole a Kawasaki bike from a local au...

December 3, 2018 Comments

Flee and Elude Arrest

Kansas News

December 3, 2018

471 Pounds of Pot Prompts Federal P...

Top News

December 3, 2018

Burglar Awakes Homeowner

Kansas News

December 3, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Motorcycle Stolen from Au...
December 3, 2018Comments
Flee and Elude Arrest
December 3, 2018Comments
Burglar Awakes Homeowner
December 3, 2018Comments
Injury Crash on K-4
December 3, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH