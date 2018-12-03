Flee and Elude Arrest

A Salina man who was being booked into jail for not yielding to an emergency vehicle – is now facing additional charges for tying to sneak a meth pipe into the facility.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, 26-year-old Dylan Shomaker was arrested early Sunday morning after a short pursuit that began about 5:30am.

Police say Shomaker failed to stop at a stop sign in the 200 block of N. Santa Fe and then failed to yield to an emergency vehicle in the area. Shomaker did not speed during the pursuit which ended after he pulled over in the area of 7th Street and Pacific.

He’s now facing charges for fleeing and eluding police plus possession of methamphetamine which officers allegedly found in his 2012 Honda Civic.

Authorities also confiscated a meth pipe he was attempting to hide during his book-in process.