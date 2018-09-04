Flee and Elude Charges

A Salina man was taken into custody after he allegedly led police on a short car chase last week.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, 28-year-old Dean Gilmore was arrested for felony flee and elude plus driving on a suspended license after officers stopped him Saturday.

Police say an officer on patrol attempted to pull him over for an illegal tag lamp in the 700 block of N. 9th last Tuesday around 4am.

He sped away and then abandoned the car in the 700 block of N. 9th.

Four days later an officer recognized Gilmore driving again, pulled him over and made the arrest.