Flat Tire Leads to Stolen Vehicle

A woman’s vehicle is missing after she lost her keys while repairing a flat tire.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on October 18th, a Salina woman noticed her car had a flat tire while she was driving. The woman pulled the car into the Dillon’s parking lot on 1201 W. Crawford and changed the flat tire to a spare. After she installed the spare, the woman could not find her keys.

On October 19th, the woman returned to the car with a locksmith hoping the keys were in the vehicle. She discovered that the keys were not inside the car and she decided to leave the vehicle in the parking lot.

She returned a second time Wednesday with a new key, but noticed the vehicle was gone. The woman contacted authorities and a check of a police tag scanner showed the vehicle was in Wichita on October 19th.

The vehicle is a gray, 2006 Dodge Charger, KS plate 6325ACR, valued at $3500.