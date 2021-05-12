Flags Lowered to Honor Officers

Flags will fly at half-staff across Kansas to honor law enforcement.

Governor Laura Kelly has directed that flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective from sunrise to sundown this Saturday, May 15th, 2021 to honor Peace Officers Memorial Day. Peace Officers Memorial Day pays tribute to local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or been disabled, in the line of duty.

“Kansas peace officers put their lives on the line to protect their communities,” said Governor Kelly. “Their many sacrifices to keep us safe do not go unnoticed. On May 15th, and every day, we honor their service.”

National Peace Officers Memorial Day was established in 1961 to recognize local, state, and federal law enforcement and peace officials.