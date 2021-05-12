Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: A Few Clouds

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 41 °

Flags Lowered to Honor Officers

Todd PittengerMay 12, 2021

Flags will fly at half-staff across Kansas to honor law enforcement.

Governor Laura Kelly has directed that flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective from sunrise to sundown this Saturday, May 15th, 2021 to honor Peace Officers Memorial Day. Peace Officers Memorial Day pays tribute to local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or been disabled, in the line of duty.

“Kansas peace officers put their lives on the line to protect their communities,” said Governor Kelly. “Their many sacrifices to keep us safe do not go unnoticed. On May 15th, and every day, we honor their service.”

National Peace Officers Memorial Day was established in 1961 to recognize local, state, and federal law enforcement and peace officials.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Now Availab...

Anyone in Kansas 12-years-old and older can now get a COVID vaccination. Governor Laura Kelly today...

May 12, 2021 Comments

Flags Lowered to Honor Officers

Kansas News

May 12, 2021

State Offices Preparing For Normal ...

Kansas News

May 12, 2021

18,603 Vaccinated in Saline County

COVID-19 Top News

May 12, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Flags Lowered to Honor Of...
May 12, 2021Comments
State Offices Preparing F...
May 12, 2021Comments
11 New COVID Cases, No Ne...
May 12, 2021Comments
Suspect Crashes Stolen Mo...
May 12, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices