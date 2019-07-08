Five Most Wanted Arrests

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online over the weekend, and already five have been caught.

The July list looks a little different. In an attempt to clear up numerous outstanding warrants, an expanded list of 48 people is online. Those on the list are wanted for crimes which include kidnapping, aggravated robbery, felony drug crimes, fleeing and eluding, theft, identity theft, burglary, and more.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, five people on the new list have been caught. the include:

Campbell, John, Clayton

Cervene, Jeanette, Marie

Dimaplas Jr, Rodolfo, Buere

Laurson, Gavin, Robert

Swisher, Joshua, Robert

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,084 criminals have been caught, and 403 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

—

Salina Most Wanted