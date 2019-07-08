Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 70 °

BREAKING NEWS

Five Most Wanted Arrests

KSAL StaffJuly 8, 2019

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online over the weekend, and already five have been caught.

The July list looks a little different. In an attempt to clear up numerous outstanding warrants, an expanded list of 48 people is online. Those on the list are wanted for crimes which include kidnapping, aggravated robbery, felony drug crimes, fleeing and eluding, theft, identity theft, burglary,  and more.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, five people on the new list have been caught. the include:

  • Campbell, John, Clayton
  • Cervene, Jeanette, Marie
  • Dimaplas Jr, Rodolfo, Buere
  • Laurson, Gavin, Robert
  • Swisher, Joshua, Robert

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,084 criminals have been caught, and 403 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina Most Wanted

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

Williams Jr. to Rejoin KU Football

LAWRENCE, Kan. - University of Kansas student-athlete Anthony "Pooka" Williams Jr., will rejoin Kans...

July 8, 2019 Comments

Salina Man Pronounced Dead After Al...

Top News

July 8, 2019

Five Most Wanted Arrests

Kansas News

July 8, 2019

Money Dispute

Kansas News

July 8, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Five Most Wanted Arrests
July 8, 2019Comments
Money Dispute
July 8, 2019Comments
Stolen From Storage
July 8, 2019Comments
Mini Theft
July 8, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH