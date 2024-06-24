Five Most Wanted Arrests

By Todd Pittenger June 24, 2024

Five people on the June list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been arrested.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. So far, five people on the latest list have been arrested. Those arrested include:

  • Garrett,Michael,Wayne,Jr
  • Nichols, Sammi, Kantrel
  • Ochanda,Alejandrina
  • Runyan, Ethan ,DKauth
  • Tovar,Trey Scott
Those on the June list are wanted for crimes which include kidnapping, rape, robbery, aggravated battery, intimidation of a witness, failure to stop at an accident, felony drug crimes, and more.

 

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,808 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.