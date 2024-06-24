Five Most Wanted Arrests

Five people on the June list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been arrested.
The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. So far, five people on the latest list have been arrested. Those arrested include:
- Garrett,Michael,Wayne,Jr
- Nichols, Sammi, Kantrel
- Ochanda,Alejandrina
- Runyan, Ethan ,DKauth
- Tovar,Trey Scott
- Those on the June list are wanted for crimes which include kidnapping, rape, robbery, aggravated battery, intimidation of a witness, failure to stop at an accident, felony drug crimes, and more.