Five Most Wanted Arrests

Five people on the June list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been arrested.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. So far, five people on the latest list have been arrested. Those arrested include:

Garrett,Michael,Wayne,Jr

Nichols, Sammi, Kantrel

Ochanda,Alejandrina

Runyan, Ethan ,DKauth

Tovar,Trey Scott

Those on the June list are wanted for crimes which include kidnapping, rape, robbery, aggravated battery, intimidation of a witness, failure to stop at an accident, felony drug crimes, and more.