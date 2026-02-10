Five For Fighting / Edwin McCain Coming to Salina

Grammy nominated, platinum-selling artists, Five For Fighting and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Edwin McCain will team up for a summer co-headline tour which will make a stop in Salina. The co-headliners will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on June 27th.

Five For Fighting, has released six studio albums, including the platinum certified America Town and The Battle for Everything; and the top 10 charting Two Lights, along with an EP and live albums. Ondrasik has penned major hits, including the chart-topping “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “Chances,” “World,” and “Easy Tonight,” which have earned tens of millions of streams and place him as a top 10 Hot Adult Contemporary artist for the 2000s. The reflective “100 Years” has joined “Superman (It’s Not Easy)” as part of the American Songbook and continues to stand the test of time at weddings, birthdays, graduations, memorials, and many a home video. Five For Fighting’s music has also been featured in more than 350 films, television shows, and commercials, including the Oscar-winning The Blind Side, Hawaii Five-O, The Sopranos and the CBS drama, Code Black.

A major-label breakout in the mid-’90s with Honor Among Thieves, Edwin McCain became a Top 40 mainstay and soundtrack favorite thanks to enduring smash hits like “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More,” earning a reputation as one of pop’s great romantics while sustaining a three-decade career. Last year, the veteran singer-songwriter-guitarist released his 11th studio album, Lucky—his first collection of new material since 2011—an expansive set that reflects his blues, soul, rock, and folk roots while embracing fresh creative ambition. Adding to a banner year, McCain was unmasked as “Nessy” on The Masked Singer, making it all the way to the final six before losing by the closest margin in the show’s history, less than 1%.

Five For Fighting and Edwin McCain are coming to the Stiefel Theatre on Saturday, June 27th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.