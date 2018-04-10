Five Alleged Poachers Caught

For the second time in a couple of weeks blood dripping from the trunk of a car prompted the arrest of an alleged poacher.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism at around 10:00 Saturday night a Douglas County Sheriff Deputy stopped to assist occupants of a car parked on the side of the road with hazard lights on. Like a few weeks ago, blood was found dripping from the trunk.

A Douglas County Game Warden was called and further investigation found two deer in the trunk of the car, and a loaded .22 caliber rifle and spotlight in the passenger compartment.

Five adult occupants of the car were booked into the Douglas County jail for multiple pending charges related to poaching two deer.