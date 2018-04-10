Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 72 ° | Lo: 48 °

Five Alleged Poachers Caught

Todd PittengerApril 10, 2018

For the second time in a couple of weeks blood dripping from the trunk of a car prompted the arrest of an alleged poacher.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism at around 10:00 Saturday night a Douglas County Sheriff Deputy stopped to assist occupants of a car parked on the side of the road with hazard lights on. Like a few weeks ago, blood was found dripping from the trunk.

A Douglas County Game Warden was called and further investigation found two deer in the trunk of the car, and a loaded .22 caliber rifle and spotlight in the passenger compartment.

Five adult occupants of the car were booked into the Douglas County jail for multiple pending charges related to poaching two deer.

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Swatting Suspect Gains Internet Acc...

Authorities are saying the suspect accused of making a fake emergency call that led to a deadly offi...

April 10, 2018 Comments

Five Alleged Poachers Caught

Top News

April 10, 2018

Junis Shines in KC’s Pounding...

Sports News

April 10, 2018

Blue Earns Second KCAC Softball Pla...

Sports News

April 10, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Swatting Suspect Gains In...
April 10, 2018Comments
E-Waste Recycling Event P...
April 9, 2018Comments
Belleville Man Gets Life ...
April 9, 2018Comments
Summer School Sign Up App...
April 9, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH