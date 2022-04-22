Fitness Center Thief Sought

Police are seeking tips in a case involving a theft from a Salina fitness center. The crime is the latest Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Monday of this week at approximately 4:24 PM officers were sent to Planet Fitness at 2012 S. Ohio regarding a stolen vehicle. The victim reported while they were in the business working out, their vehicle keys were stolen from the locker room, and an unknown subject stole their black 2017 Kia Forte from the parking lot.

The victim’s financial cards were in the vehicle during the vehicle theft. The victim discovered one of their financial cards was used at a business in Salina.

Surveillance video shows the female suspect was dropped off at the business in a silver Honda Civic 4 door.

The stolen vehicle was recovered in Manhattan, KS, the following day.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Grogan, case 2022-10762.