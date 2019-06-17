Fishy Checks

A Salina man attempted to cash multiple checks at two Salina Bennington State Bank locations.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News:

Thursday morning police were sent to Bennington State bank in the 200 block of S. 9th st. for an attempted fraud and theft.

A man attempted to cash a check (over $36,00) from L & S Construction/Carpet Pro. The teller started inquiring about the check and finally the man decided to take the check and leave.

L & S was contacted and they advised a check was cashed at the Bennington State Bank on Ohio St. for $32,000 from their business account approximately 20 minutes before the incident on S. 9th St.

There is a possible suspect but no description has been released at this time.