Fishy Checks

KSAL StaffJune 17, 2019

A Salina man attempted to cash multiple checks at two Salina Bennington State Bank locations.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News:

Thursday morning police were sent to Bennington State bank in the 200 block of S. 9th st. for an attempted fraud and theft.

A man attempted to cash a check (over $36,00) from L & S Construction/Carpet Pro. The teller started inquiring about the check and finally the man decided to take the check and leave.

L & S was contacted and they advised a check was cashed at the Bennington State Bank on Ohio St. for $32,000 from their business account approximately 20 minutes before the incident on S. 9th St.

There is a possible suspect but no description has been released at this time.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

