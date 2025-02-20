First Weekend Statewide Job Fair

The first-ever weekend statewide job fair is planned for this Friday and Saturday. Jobseekers and employers of all industries are encouraged to take part in the virtual job fair, hosted by KANSASWORKS, starting at 7:30 a.m. Friday, February 21, through 9:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23.

According to KANSASWORKS, the virtual job fair allows anyone searching for a position to fill out applications, chat live, and interview virtually with participating employers.

The Statewide Virtual Job Fair portal features helpful information such as a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers might request to engage in a video interview.

Candidates can participate through any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodation by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Registration is required to participate in virtual job fairs, regardless of previous participation. To register, click here.