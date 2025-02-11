First Superintendent Candidate Visits

One of the candidates to be the next USD 305 Superintendent of Schools spent the day in Salina Tuesday. Dr. Curtis Stevens, who is currently the North Ottawa County USD 239 Superintendent of Schools, toured district facilities, met with district staff, interviewed with the USD 305 school board, and attended a public reception.

At the public reception Dr. Stevens answered questions about childcare, early childhood education, housing, staff shortages, and more.

Dr. Stevens told KSAL News that if officials at the federal level follow through with a pledge to dismantle the department of education, it would have a huge impact at the local level.

Dr. Stevens previously served as the Director of Secondary Education in the USD 305 Salina School District. Prior to that he served as principal for Salina South High School, an assistant principal at South Middle School, and a social studies teacher at South Middle School.

Dr. Stevens is the first of four finalists to be interviewed by the board of education. Finalists were selected for an interview based on their fit with desired characteristics that were identified by the board, with input from focus groups and a community survey.

On each of the four days this week, Tuesday – Friday, the district will host an individual candidate. Each candidate’s name will be released before 8:00 a.m. on the morning of their interview. Among other things, a community reception will be held from 3:45 – 5:00 p.m. in the District Office. This is an opportunity for community members and district staff to meet the candidates.

Superintendent Linn Exline has led the district since 2019 and will retire after the current school year.