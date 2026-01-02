First Semester Success Sparks Optimism for Salina South Activities

In a first semester where Salina South saw success from both fall and winter sports teams, the biggest highlight came in a late-season surge from a program that had not enjoyed much success.

The Cougars’ football team, after several years of futility and a difficult regular season, suddenly caught fire in the Class 5A playoffs.

“The late fall highlight was our football run, making the state quarterfinals,” South athletic director Ryan Stuart said. “And then obviously all the excitement from the Mayor’s Cup playoff version for the first time since 2004, so that brought a lot of excitement to the town and to both schools.”

South’s playoff run seemingly came out of nowhere after the Cougars finished the regular season with a 1-7 record and a No. 14 seed in the West half of the 5A bracket. After upsetting No. 3 seed Andover and No. 6 Liberal on the road, they drew No. 2 Salina Central in a quarterfinal rematch of the annual Mayor’s Cup game.

It was the first playoff matchup between the two Salina schools in 21 years, and South even led at halftime before Central pulled away in the second half for a 49-24 victory. The Cougars finished with a 3-8 record while the Mustangs went on to a state championship.

“That was really neat,” Stuart said of South’s playoff run. “And I think that’s just the beginning for our football program over the next couple of years. I think they’re really primed to build on this year’s momentum and have a chance to hopefully take that success into next year.”

Individually, South senior wide receiver Jaxon Myers was a 5A all-state selection, while end Jay Curtis, linemen Jayven Correa Brown and Austin Kraft, defensive back Kobie Henley, quarterback Izrael Telles and linebacker Maddox Girard all received honorable mention.

Another big year for boys soccer

While football stole the spotlight in November, South’s most successful fall sport was boys soccer, where the Cougars reached the 5A quarterfinals for a third straight year with a 13-6 record.

“They got third two years ago and fourth last year and lost in the quarterfinals this year,” Stuart said. “That’s basically making state three years in a row, and they did a really nice job.”

Senior forward Rodrigo Palacios and junior midfielder Adrian Lara-Castro both were named to the 5A all-state first team, while junior forward Yaden Montanez and senior defender Damon McDonald were second team picks and senior forward Saul Cabral got honorable mention. Counting first team, second team and honorable mention, the Cougars had 11 players recognized in Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I.

Volleyball team posts another winning record

South’s volleyball also posted a winning record at 20-17, building off last year’s success.

“Our volleyball team won 20-plus matches for the second year in a row, so that was really good to see,” Stuart said. “And they won in the first round (of the playoffs) and made it to the sub-state final for the first time since 2010.

Senior Paityn Fritz was a first team AVCTL Division I all-conference selection and senior Sophie Daily was named to the second team, while seniors Isabelle Maxton and Brylee Moss and sophomore Elysse Wisker received honorable mention.

Cross country, tennis and golf enjoy individual success

South did not qualify full teams in cross country, girls golf or girls tennis, but were represented at 5A state in all three sports.

In cross country, Elian Moreno made it for the boys and Alina Arceo for the girls. Elle Barth, Addi Johnson and Jessie Durr all advanced to the state golf tournament, and the doubles team of Julie Lai and Kate Hull qualified in tennis.

Basketball teams off to a fast start

The South boys basketball team won its first six games and took a 6-1 record to the holiday break. The highlight so far was a 59-55 victory over Salina Central, ending a five-game skid against the Mustangs.

Girls basketball also takes a 6-1 record into Friday’s 2026 opener at home against Derby.

“I think the success that our fall sports seasons had, especially toward the end of the year, that momentum has carried into the winter,” Stuart said. “We were able to get victories over Salina Central, which I know was a big momentum builder.”

Wrestling teams relying on depth

South returned no boys state qualifiers from last year and only one girls in senior Jennifer Nguyen, but have a deeper roster this year. Nguyen finished fifth last year at 100 pounds and is ranked fifth in the same weight class this year.

“Wrestling has good numbers with 53 boys out and 20-some girls,” Stuart said. “They’ve had some early season success.”

Other sports that will kick into high gear in the new year are boys swimming and bowling.

Stuart also singled out South’s band, which received superior ratings at two different competitions in the fall.

Facility upgrades a boost for multiple sports

For the first time, South had its own artificial turf practice field on campus this fall, plus an upgraded weight room.

“I think that’s long overdue, and it has been nice to have,” Stuart said of the turf field. “I just feel like there’s excitement here. Our booster club has been really active lately, and we’ve got new weight racks in the weight room.

“I think there’s some positive momentum overall with our athletic program right now, and hopefully we can keep that momentum going.”