First Lottery Vending Machines in Service

The Kansas Lottery has rolled out the first four of 272 planned self-service vending machines.

According to the lottery, four pilot program sites have been established at select retailers around Topeka.

In 2018, the Kansas legislature passed HB 2194 allowing the Kansas Lottery to sell traditional style lottery tickets through self-service vending machines.

The lottery plans to roll out the other 268 machines to select retailers across the state beginning in July 2019

Up to $8 million of the net profit from the machines will go to mental health programs throughout the Sunflower state.