First Graduating Class of Part-Time Practical Nursing Program

Salina Area Technical College celebrated a milestone this week as it graduated its first cohort of part-time Practical Nursing students.

According to the school, the pinning ceremony honored six graduates who completed the college’s 16-month part-time Practical Nursing (PN) program.

The part-time PN pathway was created to offer a flexible alternative for working adults, parents, and non-traditional students who may not be able to commit to the four- to five-day schedule of the full-time program. Part-time students attend classes two days per week but complete the same rigorous curriculum, ultimately earning a Technical Certificate in Practical Nursing and becoming eligible to sit for the NCLEX-PN licensure exam.

The inaugural graduating class reflects a wide range of ages, backgrounds, and life experiences. Among the graduates was a student who began her journey by earning a GED through the Salina Adult Education Center, completed the Accelerating Opportunities Kansas (A-OK) program, became a Certified Medication Aide through Salina Tech, and returned once more to achieve her Practical Nursing credential.

During the ceremony, Director of Nursing and Allied Health, Naomi Tatro, reflected on the significance of the moment and the perseverance demonstrated by the class.

“Nursing school is not an easy journey. It challenges you, tests your limits, and demands unwavering commitment. And yet, here you are. You’ve made it,” Tatro said. “You are our first Part-Time PN graduating class. We have learned from you just as much as you have learned from us.”

Tatro also acknowledged the families and support systems that helped the graduates reach this milestone, emphasizing that their encouragement made a profound difference.

The college launched the part-time PN program to expand access to nursing education for individuals balancing work, childcare, and other responsibilities. The success of this first cohort affirms the need for flexible nursing pathways in the region. The second part-time cohort recently completed its first semester, and applications are now being accepted for the next fall start.

For more information about the part-time Practical Nursing program or the application process, visit www.salinatech.edu or contact the Admissions Office at 785-309-3100.