First Friday Kicks Off Today

First Friday programming kicks off at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 7 with a matinee showing of “The Artist’s Garden: American Impressionism Exhibition on Screen” at the Salina Art Center Cinema (150 S. Santa Fe Ave.).

After this showing, FNL events include “Art at the Nook” featuring Brenda Smith, Beverly, and Cassie “Princess” Powell, plus a street performance by the New Pink Circus, all at The Flower Nook (208 E. Iron Ave). Also, the Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708’s exhibit is entitled, “Art from the Heart” (301 W. Elm).

At 4:30 p.m., the Visual Voices Gallery presents the “Kansas Figure Drawing Group” artist reception at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (901 Beatrice Street).

At 5 p.m., “The Beauty of Pastels,” an exhibit by artist Rafael is open at Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat (120 N. Santa Fe Ave.). Also at 5 p.m., the Salina Art Center hosts the opening of a new exhibit “Speculative Retrievals,” featuring resident artists Krista Franklin, Julia Goodman and Sahar Khoury (242 S. Santa Fe Ave.). Charlotte Garrett’s exhibit, “Assemblage,” is open at 5:30 p.m. at the Salina Country Club (2101 E. Country Club Road).

At 7:30 p.m., head down to the Salina Community Theatre for a showing of “Disney’s Newsies: The Musical” with purchase of a ticket (303 E. Iron Ave.).

Salina Arts & Humanities, Salina Downtown Incorporated and downtown stakeholders present Friday Night Live—an arts and entertainment series for Salina residents and visitors designed to increase attendance and participation in arts-related events and to strengthen partnerships in the downtown arts district and satellite locations throughout the city.

Stay tuned for upcoming announcements about the rest of Friday Night Live and First Friday programming. For more information, call Amanda Morris at Salina Arts & Humanities at 785-309-5770.