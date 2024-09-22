First Day of Fall

Welcome fall. Sunday officially ushered in autumn.

The autumnal equinox officially brought the fall season to the Northern Hemisphere on Sunday morning at 7:43. It marks the beginning of fall in the Northern Hemisphere and spring in the Southern Hemisphere. The equinox is the moment when the sun shines directly on the earth’s equator and equally lights up the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

A cold front which came through Kansas has brought fall-like temperatures Sunday. High temperatures will be noticeably cooler with a high in the lower 60s.

The first week of fall will be seasonably cooler, with overall cooler temperatures with daily highs in the 70s and overnight lows around 50, and mostly dry conditions.