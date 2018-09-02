Salina, KS

Firefighter Boot Brigade For MDA

September 2, 2018

Salina Firefighters are deploying a boot brigade beginning later this week week in an effort to collect money to extinguish childhood diseases. Firefighters will be out at several busy intersections in Salina, trying to fill their boots with donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Firefighters will be out on September 7th, September 14th, and September 21st from 4-7pm each evening.

Donations can also be dropped off at any Salina fire station.

All money collected will go to the  Muscular Dystrophy Association, whose mission is to free individuals and the families who love them, from the harmful effects of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening diseases so they can live longer and grow stronger.

Firefighters have been collecting money for MDA since 1954.

 

 

