Fireball Triggers Sprinklers at Salina Plant

KSAL StaffMay 16, 2018

A fire inside a mixing room at a Salina food supply company leads to over $200,000 in loss and damages.

Fire Marshal Troy Long with SFD tells KSAL News that the fire sprinkler system at McShares Food Supply & Equipment saved the company from further losses after a fire ignited just before 10:30pm Tuesday evening.

Long says smoke began pouring out of a mixing machine and auger. A handful of employees cleared the room before a small explosion and fireball triggered the sprinkler heads inside the facility at 1835 E. North Street.

Fire crews used fans to clear the smoke out of the building.

No one was injured.

McShares supplies flour mixes for the food and baking industries.

