Fire Victim’s Names Released

Salina Police have released the names of the five people who escaped an apartment fire late Tuesday evening with their lives.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, 41-year-old Tammy Reinbold suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns along with smoke inhalation and was transferred to a burn unit at a Wichita hospital while 13-year-old Dailen Reinbold suffered an arm injury after jumping out a second story window.

Police say Kristionah Lippard, 19, Natasha Allen, 17 and 12-year-old Justice Cottrell were all transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment and observation.

Salina Fire officials have not released the cause of the fire that destroyed an upstairs apartment in the 400 block of West Elm Street late Tuesday night around 11:30pm.