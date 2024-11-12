Fire Displaces KWU International Students

A weekend house fire has left four Kansas Wesleyan University international students looking for a place to live. All four are on the KWU men’s soccer team from Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico.

The fire destroyed part of their home in Salina. The fire, which they say was caused by an electrical issue, has left them with many problems. They have very few clothes, damaged personal belongings, and obstacles to continuing their everyday lives.

Being far from home makes it difficult to deal with something like this without the immediate support of family. They say while they have each other, the emotional and financial burden of the events that occurred feels overwhelming. They’ve lost some important pieces from school supplies, textbooks, and soccer gear to essential items like clothing, toiletries, electronics, and part of their personal belongings.