Fire Destroys Work Shop

A building located just west of the Salina city limits is destroyed by fire late Tuesday night.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that authorities were called to 1334 W. North St. at 11:17 p.m. to the report of a structure fire.

The tenant of the building, Gerald Teet, 48, Salina, sells wood out of the structure. Authorities believe that a wood burning stove that was left on is the cause of the fire.

Rural Fire District No. 7 responded to stop the fire, however, the building was totaled by the time it was extinguished.

Teet had some property inside of the building that was destroyed as well, including a New Holland skid loader and a John Deere gator for a combined $7,000 loss.

The structure belongs to Earl Kinderknecht, Salina, and authorities are unsure how much the building was valued at.