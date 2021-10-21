Fire Destroys Vehicle

An SUV was a casualty of a fire yesterday.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the 1991 Chevrolet Suburban caught fire around 11:05 p.m., near the area of K-143 and U.S. highway 81 northwest of Salina.

A Clay Center man was pulling a trailer with the Suburban and noticed some problems with the vehicle. He pulled over, unloaded some items from the trailer and a friend picked him up. The Suburban was left on the side of the road. A short time later, the vehicle burned up.

Rural Fire District No. 7 arrived to put out the flames, but the interior was destroyed, and the front-end of the vehicle had some damage as well. There was no damage to the trailer.

Undersheriff Melander said nothing suspicious is being investigated, and electrical problems are believed to be the cause.