Fire Destroys Combine

A combine was destroyed by fire while harvesting soybeans Friday afternoon in rural Saline County.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported around 12:33 p.m. in the 6200 block of East Stimmel Road. The operator was cutting soybeans when the combine lost power. The driver then noticed what appeared to be a smoking hydraulic hose at the rear of the machine.

The operator exited the combine and attempted to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful. Rural Fire District No. 5 responded and found the combine, a 2010 Gleaner S78, completely engulfed in flames.

Total loss is estimated at approximately $152,500.