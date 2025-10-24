Fire Destroys Combine

A John Deer combine and header were destroyed by fire this week.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that Ricky Leister of rural Saline County was harvesting soybeans on Wednesday when he heard some popping sounds in the machine.

Apparently the combine’s hydraulic fluid caught fire and destroyed the equipment and some soybeans as well. The incident happened around 5pm in the 4900 block of E. North Street.

Rural Fire District #5 responded to the blaze. The early 2000 model John Deer is valued at $40,000 while $400 worth of soybeans were also lost.

No one was injured.

Photo Courtesy: Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office