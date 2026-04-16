Severe Weather Likely Friday

Severe storms will be likely Friday afternoon and evening along a strong cold front, especially east of the Salina area.

According to the National Weather Service, severe storms are expected to develop along Marion, to Wichita to Harper line between 1 pm and 5 pm and then track off to the east. Storms will then exit southeast Kansas in the 10 pm to 1 am time frame.

While large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats, a couple tornadoes will be possible generally before 8 pm.

The agency urges everyone to have multiple ways to receive warnings.