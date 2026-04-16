Accused Teen Shooter Back in Court

A 15-year-old boy accused in a fatal shooting appeared via video in juvenile court in Salina Thursday afternoon for a status update and detention hearing. His court appointed attorney Richard Comfort and guardian ad litem Justin Ferrell were in court in person, as were members of his family.

Collin Arroyo is accused of shooting 14-year-old Carter Black back on January 2nd inside a home in South Salina. Black died the next day at a Wichita hospital.

Arroyo is facing charges which include:

Murder in the 2nd degree (reckless)

Criminal Use of a Weapon

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of a Hallucinogenic Drug

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Comfort said the case is still in the early discovery phase. He has received about 500 documents so far, and has been able to go over about 50 of them with Arroyo, who is being held at the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City. Comfort added he is still anticipating many more pages of documents.

Assistant Saline County Attorney Nathan Dickey requested that Arroyo remain in custody in Junction City because of the seriousness of the charges, and both Comfort and Ferrell concurred.

Judge Claire Serrault-Wiseman determined that Arroyo will remain in custody in Junction City, citing concerns for safety and property of others in the community, and to ensure future court appearances.

The Judge reaffirmed for the record that since discovery is taking so long, she is forgoing conducting a detention hearing every 14 days.

It still remains to be determined if Arroyo will be tried as an adult, or if charges will be pursued against anyone else.

Arroyo’s next court appearance was scheduled for mid-June

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Photo via Blaise Mesa / Kansas News Service