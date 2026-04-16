Governor Honors Geoprobe

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was in Salina Thursday to honor a business which was founded in 1987, when she was a Salina resident. Geoprobe Systems was honored with the Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award.

Geoprobe Systems manufactures drilling rigs and tooling for industries like environmental, geotechnical, and exploration. It was by engineers Mel Kejr and Tom Christy in 1987. Since that time it has grown to have about 200 employees, with three locations in Salina and three service centers spread across other states invaliding Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Florida.

Geoprobe has customers all across the United States, states and 70 total countries. The top five include:

Canada

Belgium

Australia

Japan

Taiwan

“It was an honor to be chosen as the 2025 Kansas Exporter of the Year. This award recognizes our team’s dedication to supporting our customers, both here in the U.S. and around the world,” Geoprobe President Tom Omli said. “The program shines a light on Kansas companies driving innovation and global growth, and we’re proud to be part of that story.”

Governor Laura Kelly hands out many awards this across the state. She told KSAL News this one was a little extra special, with her connection to Salina.

The Governor’s Exporter of the Year award has been given to a Kansas company for more than three decades. The award brings statewide recognition to companies for their export efforts and showcases companies as role models of exporting success in Kansas. This award acknowledges one Kansas company who has shown commitment to expanding into international markets and exceptional export performance.