Art and Design Ready For Senior Show

Kansas Wesleyan’s Art and Design Department will show what its students have accomplished in four years of hard work. The senior student art show will run April 20 through May 11 at The Gallery on the KWU campus.

A reception for the five seniors will be 5-6:30 p.m. May 1, with remarks at 5:30. People’s choice voting for awards will end at 5:30, with the award at 6 p.m.

According to KWU, the following students will be represented:

Inavion Lewis has a concentration in Graphic Design. His work in logo design challenges him to visually communicate a product’s purpose, values and personality.

Jaq’Son Birdwhistle-Bush, athlete and musician, also concentrates in Graphic Design, with a minor in Communication. His work focuses on creating sports-centered graphic design that blends advertising and fine art approaches.

Charlee Lind concentrates on Photography, alongside a Communications minor. She uses a clean and simple style to showcase her product photography.

Katelyn Botz has a Studio Art concentration, with a dual major in History, and creates cut-paper illustrations of animals native to Kansas. She uses a consistent core palette of neutral colors and recurring shapes to create cohesion.

Zephran Jeter is a Biology Major, with a Photography Minor. He explores colors, lighting, depth and textures to bring out the vivid and live feeling of nature.

A display of work by other Art and Design students also will be on display.

Admission to The Gallery is free and the public is encouraged to attend.