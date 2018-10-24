Fire Department to Dedicate Plaza

Citizens are invited to attend a dedication ceremony for the completion of the Salina Fire Department’s tribute plaza.

The plaza, located next to Fire Station #1 at 222 W. Elm St., is a tribute to all past and present members of the Salina Fire Department and their service to the citizens of Salina and Saline County.

This project culminates four years of a private/public community partnership and includes a customized art piece by nationally renowned artist Benjamin Victor.

The dedication ceremony will be held on Saturday morning at 10:00.