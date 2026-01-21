Fire Damages Salina Home

The Salina Fire Department was dispatched just before 7:30 Wednesday morning to the report of a residential structure fire in the 200 block of North College.

According to the agency, upon arrival, fire crews observed moderate smoke coming from the residence. The initial arriving crew made entry with an attack line while additional crews entered the structure to conduct a search for occupants. An active fire was located inside the residence and was quickly extinguished, containing the fire to the room of origin.

Search and overhaul operations were hampered by excessive storage throughout the residence. Despite these challenges, search operations were completed and confirmed that no occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire.

Smoke damage was noted throughout the structure, with water damage primarily confined to the room of origin.

An investigation into the incident determined the fire to be accidental in nature, with the likely cause identified as faulty wiring.

There were no reported injuries.

The agency reminds everyone of the importance of maintaining safe electrical systems and avoiding excessive storage that can impede emergency response efforts.