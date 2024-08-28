Fire at Stryten Energy Battery Facility

Firefighters from the Salina Fire Department and Saline County Rural Firefighters responded to a fire call at the Stryten Manufacturing battery facility in the south Salina industrial area late Wednesday afternoon.

Employees were already evacuated and were outside the facility when the first crews arrived on scene. First responders encountered an active fire, which extended onto the roof.

KSAL News spoke with Saline County Emergency Management at the scene, but not a lot of details were immediately available. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Stryten Energy operates the former Exide facility. The Salina Stryten Energy manufacturing facility is one of 12 the company operates. It is a 24/7 operation which employs more than 700 people.. The Salina facility produces transportation batteries.

This story will be updated when more details become available.

All Photos by Tanner Colvin. Click to Enlarge.