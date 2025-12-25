Fire at McPherson Manufacturer

A fire on Christmas Eve prompted an evacuation of a McPherson manufacturer.

According to the McPherson Fire Department, At approximately 3:52 PM on Wednesday, the first responders were dispatched to the Johns Manville manufacturing facility in the 1400 Block of 17th Avenue for a structure fire.

The McPherson Fire Department responded with three engine companies and a command vehicle, and Galva Fire Department responded with an additional Engine company and a command vehicle.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a commercial structure with smoke showing. All facility personnel had safely evacuated.

Crews made an interior fire attack. Upon entering the fire area, crews found a fiberglass production oven had overheated. In addition to excessive fire in the oven, the fire had extended into the exhaust stack for the oven.

Crews were able to cool the oven and extinguish the fire in the exhaust stack. The oven was then shut down by facility personnel.

The cause of the fire was accidental. No injuries were reported during the incident.

A total of six fire apparatus and 14 personnel were on scene.

Johns Manville McPherson is a fiberglass manufacturing plant. The facility focuses on producing items like blowing wool and employs hundreds.