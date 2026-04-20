Find Your Joy at Salina Public Library During National Library Week

This week is National Library Week.

April 19th to 25th is a time to celebrate the essential role libraries and library staff play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. This year’s theme, “Find Your Joy,” invites local community memebers to explore what inspires them and discover it at their library.

At Salina Public Library, National Library Week is more than a celebration. It is an opportunity to connect with the community in meaningful and engaging ways. Throughout the week, visitors can explore interactive experiences like a community reading list, a National Library Week photo booth, giveaways, and opportunities to engage with library staff and partners.

The week also highlights the many ways the library supports the community by promoting literacy for all ages, encouraging advocacy and support for library services, celebrating the library as an essential and equitable resource, and recognizing the dedicated staff who make it all possible every day.

National Library Week includes several celebration days that highlight different aspects of library service and impact:

Monday, April 20: Right to Read Day, encouraging readers to protect and celebrate access to information

Tuesday, April 21: National Library Workers Day, recognizing the valuable contributions of library staff

Wednesday, April 22: National Library Outreach Day, celebrating services that bring the library out into the community

Thursday, April 23: Take Action for Libraries Day, inspiring support and advocacy for libraries

Drop Everything And Read Day

A major highlight of the week is Drop Everything And Read (DEAR) Day on Thursday, April 23. Community members are invited to stop by anytime between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. to relax, read, and enjoy a full day of activities, including:

Special treats throughout the day including donuts, popcorn, and bakery items while supplies last

Cozy reading spaces and personalized reading recommendations

An interactive community reading list to share favorite books

A National Library Week photo booth and giveaway opportunities

A youth evening storytime connected to the 2026 Salina Reads program

Visitors may even receive a surprise from library staff for taking time to read in the library.

Library Luck Raffle

In addition to daily celebrations, the library will host its Library Luck Raffle, inviting community members to test their luck while supporting Salina Public Library. The raffle features nine themed prize baskets filled with books, technology, games, and experiences for all ages. Tickets are available for $3 each or four for $10, with sales closing at noon on Friday, April 24 and winners drawn later that afternoon. Visitors can get a sneak peek of the baskets on display across from the Information Desk throughout the week. All proceeds from the raffle directly support library programs, services, and outreach efforts that benefit the entire Salina community.

“National Library Week is a chance to celebrate everything that makes the library special, from the stories on our shelves to the people who walk through our doors,” said Head of Fundraising Allyson Walker. “We invite everyone to come in, explore, and find their joy at the library.”

First celebrated in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries across the country each April.

For more information about National Library Week events at Salina Public Library, visit salinapubliclibrary.org and follow the library on social media.