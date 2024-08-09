After being closed all week Salina;s Kenwood Cove water park will open this weekend for one final swim of the season.

The water park will open again one final time for regular activities this Saturday and Sunday, August 10th, and 11th.

The final event of the season will then be the Pooch Plunge on Monday August 12th. Adults are invited to bring their dogs for a dip in the pool before it is closed for the season, and cleaned.

The Pooch Plunge event is from 5 till 8. Admission is $5 for adults and dogs get in free.

There are a few rules to remember, which include:

Only owners and their dogs will be allowed in water.

Owners are limited to two dogs each.

Children under 16 are not allowed in pool.

Dogs need proof of vaccination.

Female dogs in heat are not allowed.

Keep dogs on a leash while not in the water.

Owners must clean up after their dogs.

No dangerous dogs as outlined by the City ordinance passed on August 9, 2004.

Following the Pooch Plunge Kenwood Cove will be closed for the year, opening again over Memorial Day Weekend 2025.