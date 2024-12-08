Final State Agency Job Fair of the Year

The final Virtual Agency Job Fair of the year, hosted by KANSASWORKS is scheduled for this week. It will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11.

There are currently over 500 agency positions available across the state that range from entry to associate level. State agencies currently are looking for new talent to continue improving Kansas. The virtual job fair allows for anyone searching for a state position to fill out applications, chat live and interview virtually with participating agencies.

“Our Kansas agencies always are looking to expand their teams with new and experienced professionals,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “If you are looking for a place to advance your skills or kick-start your career, I encourage you to participate in our agency job fair and see what opportunities are available.”

The State Agency Virtual Job Fair portal features helpful information such as a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers may request to engage in a video interview.

Candidates can participate through any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodation by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Registration is required to participate in virtual job fairs, regardless of previous participation. To register, click here.