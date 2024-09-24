Final Push For Volunteers

The biggest fall beer sampling event in the area is just a couple of weeks away, and volunteers are still being sought to be a part of it. Salina on Tap is a craft beer festival , boasting over 120 beers to sample from 4-7 pm in Downtown Salina on Saturday, October 5th in Downtown Salina.

Along with being a part of Salina on Tap, volunteers at the same time will be helping several different area nonprofit organizations.

Salina on Tap is offering a unique opportunity to fund raise. Volunteers ages 21 and older are being sought to help perform tasks at the event which include beer pouring, ice handling, ticket scanning and more. Every volunteer that signs up, and shows up, will earn the nonprofit $10. Non profits include AMBUCS, the Salina Area United Way, and the Love, Chloe Foundation.

Volunteers will receive a shirt, and will be allowed an opportunity to sample some of the beers available to patrons.

To sign up to volunteer, follow the link here: Salina On Tap Volunteer Form