Final Phase of Steam Engine Rebuild

The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad’s quest to finish the restoration of its iconic steam locomotive, Santa Fe 3415, has entered the final phases, and railroad officials have set Labor Day 2027 as the time when the 110 year-old locomotive returns to the rails.

According to the organization, as the project begins to demand a highly skilled technical point of workmanship, they are adding a staff of trained steam specialists to work alongside volunteers to maintain consistent progress on fulfilling the Federal Railroad Administration’s mandated 15-year rebuild. The engine was taken out of service in 2023 and cannot run pending complete restoration.

After consulting with project head Steve Schwarting of Abilene, consultant Randy Babcock of Durango, Colorado, and fundraising chair Carl Ice of Manhattan, the A&SV’s Board of Directors has opted to hire trained steam engine crew members from the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad in Colorado, who will make planned trips to Abilene to assist local volunteers in the process of making the engine operational by the new targeted completion date.

The Durango crew’s assistance will begin immediately. To date, A&SV volunteers have already used ultrasound technology to determine the thickness of the steel in different parts of the boiler, the firebox, and the smoke pot as a means of ensuring the proper strength of those components. A series of related tasks has been established for the fortified workforce to keep the project on schedule.

“Santa Fe 3415 is an important icon for Abilene, the State of Kansas, and the storied history of the steam power that built our nation’s agricultural and manufacturing infrastructure,” said A&SV President and General Manager Ross Boelling.

“The 2024 Kansas Legislature named our engine an official icon of Kansas to commemorate the role of railroads in building Kansas, and the Santa Fe Railroad in particular as a legacy Kansas company. We’re eager to get the engine back up and running so we may continue to live up to this mission.”

Boelling pointed to the fact that the A&SV’s steam powered trains have been especially popular as a tourism draw. In 2023, for example, steam powered trains accounted for roughly 75 percent of the railroad’s excursion ticket sales. The engine is the most recognized symbol of the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad and has attracted “railfan” passengers from across the country. It has been featured on nationally syndicated TV programs, such as the old PBS series “Tracks Ahead,” and has been the subject of numerous articles in railroad and travel publications. In 2022, the Saturday Evening Post web site listed the Abilene and Smoky Valley as one of the top seven steam excursion rides in America.

The antique locomotive worked for the Santa Fe Railroad from the time of its birth in 1919 to 1953, when ATSF converted from steam to diesel power. The came to Abilene in 1955 and was initially an exhibit in Eisenhower Park before it was reanimated in 2009, the year it began powering excursion and dinner trains.

The additional crews from the Durango and Silverton will allow for speedier completion of the rebuild, Boelling said. The bulk of the work on the construction tasks will be done this year and should be completed by January 1, 2027. The remainder of the rebuild tasks––testing the engine and making adjustments––will be completed before Labor Day 2027, the anticipated date of the engine’s return.

“These guys work with steam engines every day, and they will help our volunteer staff restore the engine without further delay. Of course, their help in getting the engine back in service will add more cost to the project, but it’s worth it.”

The A&SV has already secured nearly $225,000 toward the restoration and return of the Santa Fe 3415, thanks to early supporters and past pledges. Completing the restoration will require additional philanthropic support to fund specialized labor, restoration materials, and critical components needed to bring Santa Fe 3415 safely back into operation. In the coming months, the A&SV will invite supporters across the region to participate in a broader fundraising effort to help bring the locomotive fully back into service and strengthen its long-term operating readiness.