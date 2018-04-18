Final Legislative Forum Saturday

The third of three planned legislative issues public forums is scheduled for later this week in Salina.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, the third and final in a series of Legislative Issue Meetings with the Saline County Legislative Delegation will be held this Saturday.

Senator Randall Hardy, and Representatives Steven Johnson, Diana Dierks and J.R. Claeys have been invited to attend. The format of the meetings will consist of opening remarks from the legislators, written questions from the audience, and closing remarks from the legislators.

The meetings are designed to keep citizens informed on state legislative activity.

The event on Saturday is from 8:30-10am, at the Chamber’s Visit Salina Annex.

The meeting is sponsored by AT&T. They are free and open to the public.