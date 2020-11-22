Final K-State Road Game Set for Evening Kick

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Sunday that Kansas State’s final road game of the season this coming Saturday at Baylor will kick off at 6 p.m. and be televised by ESPN2.
The Wildcats are looking to snap at two-game losing skid to the Bears. The last time the teams met in Waco, there were three ties and eight lead changes, the final one being a Baylor field goal with eight seconds remaining for a 37-34 victory.
Big 12 TV Selections for Weekend of Saturday, November 28
|Iowa State at Texas (Fri., Nov. 27)
|11 a.m.
|ABC
|Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
|11 a.m.
|FOX
|K-State at Baylor
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Oklahoma at West Virginia
|6:30 p.m.
|ABC
|TCU at Kansas
|7 p.m.
|FS1