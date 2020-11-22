Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 49 ° | Lo: 30 °

Final K-State Road Game Set for Evening Kick

KSU Athletics ReleaseNovember 22, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Sunday that Kansas State’s final road game of the season this coming Saturday at Baylor will kick off at 6 p.m. and be televised by ESPN2.

The Wildcats are looking to snap at two-game losing skid to the Bears. The last time the teams met in Waco, there were three ties and eight lead changes, the final one being a Baylor field goal with eight seconds remaining for a 37-34 victory.

Big 12 TV Selections for Weekend of Saturday, November 28

Iowa State at Texas (Fri., Nov. 27) 11 a.m. ABC
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State 11 a.m. FOX
K-State at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma at West Virginia 6:30 p.m. ABC
TCU at Kansas 7 p.m. FS1

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

K-State Falls at Iowa State, 45-0

November 21, 2020 8:55 pm

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 11/18

November 19, 2020 9:01 am

K-State Holds Weekly Football Press Conferenc...

November 17, 2020 10:06 pm

K-State Announces Attendance Restrictions at ...

 2:27 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Broncos’ defense stymies Tua ...

DENVER — Tua Tagovailoa made national headlines during a 3-0 start to his career. Af...

November 22, 2020 Comments

Billy Kennedy Joins Shocker Coachin...

Sports News

November 22, 2020

Final K-State Road Game Set for Eve...

Sports News

November 22, 2020

KWU Recognizes 2020 Fall Graduates

Kansas News

November 22, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KWU Recognizes 2020 Fall ...
November 22, 2020Comments
VIDEO: Christmas Cruise L...
November 22, 2020Comments
Talking Turkey: Holiday F...
November 22, 2020Comments
Altered Free Thanksgiving...
November 21, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices