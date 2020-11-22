Final K-State Road Game Set for Evening Kick

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Sunday that Kansas State’s final road game of the season this coming Saturday at Baylor will kick off at 6 p.m. and be televised by ESPN2.

The Wildcats are looking to snap at two-game losing skid to the Bears. The last time the teams met in Waco, there were three ties and eight lead changes, the final one being a Baylor field goal with eight seconds remaining for a 37-34 victory.

Big 12 TV Selections for Weekend of Saturday, November 28