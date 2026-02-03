Final Food System Assessment Released

The Saline County Food Action Community Team (FACT) has released the final Saline County Food System Assessment, a comprehensive, countywide report examining how food is produced, processed, distributed, accessed, consumed, and recovered across Saline County.

According to the organization, conducted in partnership with Wichita State University’s Community Engagement Institute and Center for Applied Research and Evaluation, the assessment combines public data with extensive community input, including a countywide survey, interviews with producers and food businesses, and public listening sessions held in Salina. The goal: to better understand the local food system, identify strengths and gaps, and provide a foundation for coordinated community action.

Key Findings Highlight:

Access was identified as the greatest unmet need in Saline County’s food system, with cost cited as the primary barrier to healthy food

in Saline County’s food system, with cost cited as the primary barrier to healthy food Half of the survey respondents reported struggling to stretch their food budget through the end of the month

through the end of the month Residents expressed strong personal value for healthy and local food, but perceived that community-wide support for local food is lower than individual interest

Participants consistently called for more education, stronger local food infrastructure, and increased affordability of healthy and locally produced foods

The report evaluates six interconnected sectors of the food system: Produce, Process, Distribute, Access, Consume, and Recover, highlighting opportunities to strengthen local agriculture, improve access to nutritious food, reduce food waste, and better support producers and consumers alike.

FACT emphasizes that this assessment is not intended to be a static document, but a living resource to inform policy discussions, guide grant funding, support collaboration, and shape future initiatives aimed at building a healthier, more equitable food system in Saline County.

To view the full Saline County Food Assessment, visit bit.ly/SaCoFood25. To stay updated on FACT initiatives and activities, and learn how to get involved, visit eatwellsalinecounty.com.

_ _ _

About Saline County Food Action Community Team (FACT)

Saline County Food Action Community Team is a collaborative group of local partners committed to strengthening the local food system and improving access to healthy, affordable food for all residents of Saline County. FACT comprises local leaders representing a wide range of sectors across the food system. Team members include Danielle Ast of the Kansas Center for Rural Health, Tara Baxter of the United Methodist Church of the Cross, Michelle Coats of Kansas Mobility Management, Karen Couch of Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank, Kirsty Hartley of Prairieland Market and the Local Food Works Foundation, Sheila Kjellberg of the Kansas Wesleyan University Community Resilience Hub, Erica Kruckenberg of Schwan’s Company, Community Member Beks Lohmeier, Lisa Newman of Kansas State Research and Extension, and Meagan Rico with the Saline County Health Department. Together, these members bring professional expertise, lived experience, and deep local knowledge to guide collaborative efforts aimed at strengthening Saline County’s food system.