Filmmaker Making His Mark

An aspiring filmmaker is displaying a classic film from the 1900s which he believes is relevant to today’s culture at the historical theater in the Temple.

Isaiah Marcotte tells KSAL News, the 1927 film “Metropolis” is a film that transcends its time. He says explains his reason on why he thinks he public should watch the film.

The classic film is known to be the first ever cinematic production of artificial intelligence to hit the big screen.

Marcotte has a love for movies and wants to share that passion with others. Executive Director Mary Landes agreed with Marcotte on showing the silent film this Saturday at 7:00pm for free to the public with a suggested $5 donation. Proceeds will benefit the Temple in preserving and improving the overall structure of the building.

Marcotte also collects 16 and 8mm film reels and plans on revealing them to the public. He mentions that he has found classic film reels of movies made from notable directors such as Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Max Fleischer. Once he finds these reels, he checks to see if they are found on a copyright free domain platform so he can premiere them.

Throughout his filmmaking journey, Marcotte has finished a “rock opera” film that took him 1o years to make and he plans on premiering it to the public in the future. He also helps other filmmakers with their projects.

“Metropolis” will be shown as a digital screening film. Marcotte will do a film discussion to audience members about the film before and after the showing.