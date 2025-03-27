Movie to Premiere, Stars to Appear

A motion picture filmed in the summer of 2023 in several Kansas communities is set to premiere. “Sod and Stubble” was filmed in Downs, Wichita and El Dorado. It will premiere Friday night at a Wichita Theatre, and then Saturday night the stars, cast, and crew will attend an event in Downs.

“Sod and Stubble” will premiere at the Wichita Orpheum Theatre Friday night. Doors open at 6 pm and the film at 7 pm.

The stars, cast, and crew of “Sod and Stubble” will appear on Saturday at 7 pm at the Downs Memorial Auditorium for a question and answer and meet and greet.

“Sod and Stubble” features Bailey Chase, Dodie Brown, Barry Corbin, Mary McDonough, Buck Taylor, Darby Hinton, Rudy Ramos, Wyatt McCrea, R.W. Hampton, Mark Mannette, Delno Ebie and more. The film was written and directed by Ken Spurgeon. Appearing at the event in Downs will be Chase, Brown, Taylor, Hinton, Ramos, McCrea, Hampton, Spurgeon and more. Tickets are $20 and available only at the door.

“Sod and Stubble” tells the story of the Henry and Rosie Ise family who homesteaded in Osborne County Kansas in the 1870s and battled through the many challenges of homesteading on the Kansas plains. The original story was written by John Ise in the 1930s with the help and remembrances of his mother Rosa Ise. In the 1990s, Von Rothenberger added over 150 pages of additional text to the new release. Now, the story of Henry and Rosie Ise comes to life on the screen through the work of theaward-winning cast and crew.