Fighting for Vets

Some tough guys and gals are coming to the Tony’s Pizza Event Center Friday night to settle some scores, but the fight’s promoter Sam Kleinbeck is fighting to end veteran’s suicide.

Kleinbeck owns an MMA training center in Abilene and is bringing his passion for the full contact sport back to Salina’s TPEC on April 9th. For him the event holds an even deeper purpose.

The retired twenty-year U.S. Army veteran tells KSAL News that every day, over twenty military veterans take their own lives.

Kleinbeck says all the proceeds from Friday’s event will go to his “Never Give Up Never Surrender 22 to Zero” foundation to help veterans cope with some of the bills and stresses of life.

The event is now offering a Buy One Get One Free deal on all GA tickets for Lion Fight 65! Offer expires Thursday, April 8th. No discount on day-of-show.

